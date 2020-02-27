Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face.

    The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.

    UPDATE *Video before COVID19 restrictions were implemented* UPDATE

    This work, USASAC Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

