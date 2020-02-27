USASAC Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face.



The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.



UPDATE *Video before COVID19 restrictions were implemented* UPDATE