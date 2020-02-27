USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face.
The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.
UPDATE *Video before COVID19 restrictions were implemented* UPDATE
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779171
|VIRIN:
|201230-A-IK167-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108124781
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASAC Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
