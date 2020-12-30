Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard soldier's receive COVID-19 vaccination

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard soldier’s receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine, at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Dec. 30, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen serving on the COVID-19 mission are some of the first to be inoculated during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by U.S. Army Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779168
    VIRIN: 201230-A-UN281-902
    PIN: 16
    Filename: DOD_108124762
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Soldier
    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    COVID19c
    Moderna Vaccine
    COVID-16

