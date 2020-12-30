Arizona National Guard soldier’s receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine, at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Dec. 30, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen serving on the COVID-19 mission are some of the first to be inoculated during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by U.S. Army Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779168
|VIRIN:
|201230-A-UN281-902
|PIN:
|16
|Filename:
|DOD_108124762
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard soldier's receive COVID-19 vaccination, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
