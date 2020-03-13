22nd Security Forces Airmen are implementing touch-free CAC scanning at all McConnell Air Force Base gates to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 15:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779158
|VIRIN:
|200313-F-RI665-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124674
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Touch-Free CAC Scanning, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT