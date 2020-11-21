On the next Fort Bliss Fort Report

On the next Fort Report, we meet Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Krug, on deployment to El Paso as part of the DoD's support of FEMA in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and more.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779111
|VIRIN:
|201121-A-KV967-4001
|PIN:
|201121
|Filename:
|DOD_108124507
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
