    On the next Fort Bliss Fort Report

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    On the next Fort Report, we meet Air Force 1st Lt. Ian Krug, on deployment to El Paso as part of the DoD's support of FEMA in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and more.

    This work, On the next Fort Bliss Fort Report, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

