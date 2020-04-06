Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering for Unity

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Cannon's command leadership recognizes that conversations on race and discrimination can be challenging, but are vitally important. Join us tomorrow at 1800 at the base track to participate in these conversations and learn from others as they share their experiences.
    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779088
    VIRIN: 200604-F-UQ502-476
    Filename: DOD_108124296
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    TAGS

    covid

