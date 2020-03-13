Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Update #1

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos,
    Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. We encourage all Cannon Air Commandos to take appropriate preventative measures and to stay proactive during this season.
    If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926 or the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line 1-800-TRICARE (874-2274).
    We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Video ID: 779082
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779082
    VIRIN: 200313-F-UQ502-192
    Filename: DOD_108124279
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

