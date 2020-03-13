COVID Update #1

Air Commandos,
Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. We encourage all Cannon Air Commandos to take appropriate preventative measures and to stay proactive during this season.
If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926 or the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line 1-800-TRICARE (874-2274).
We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779082
|VIRIN:
|200313-F-UQ502-192
|Filename:
|DOD_108124279
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
