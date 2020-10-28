Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Aerospace Museum - STEAM Team

    UT, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video animation for Hill Aerospace Museum, Hill Air Force Base, UT, to be used as an intro for STEAM video materials. The Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics (STEAM) is an education program for youth. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779079
    VIRIN: 201028-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124245
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Aerospace Museum - STEAM Team, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

