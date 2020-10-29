The History Galley: Coffee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Most of us don't officially start our day without a cup of coffee. The "Cup of Joe," so named after Secretary of the Navy in 1913, Josephus Daniels, prohibited alcohol aboard naval vessels leading to more coffee consumption is a necessity aboard U.S. Navy ships. Join Naval History & Heritage Command in the History Galley to learn how the Navy recommends to make your coffee.