    The History Galley: Coffee

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Most of us don't officially start our day without a cup of coffee. The "Cup of Joe," so named after Secretary of the Navy in 1913, Josephus Daniels, prohibited alcohol aboard naval vessels leading to more coffee consumption is a necessity aboard U.S. Navy ships. Join Naval History & Heritage Command in the History Galley to learn how the Navy recommends to make your coffee.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Food
    Cook
    History
    WWII
    Recipe

