The History Galley: Coffee

Most of us don't officially start our day without a cup of coffee. The "Cup of Joe," so named after Secretary of the Navy in 1913, Josephus Daniels, prohibited alcohol aboard naval vessels leading to more coffee consumption is a necessity aboard U.S. Navy ships. Join Naval History & Heritage Command in the History Galley to learn how the Navy recommends to make your coffee.
