    Patriot Day - 9/11 Remembrance

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Patriot Day - 9/11 Remembrance motion graphic for social media. Specifically designed to be non-base specific and available for general use (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779077
    VIRIN: 200910-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124238
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    9/11

