    Defender Europe 20

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Zutendaal, Belgium, assisted in the exercise Defender Europe 20, February 25, 2020. Defender Europe 20 is the largest movement of U.S. based forces in 25 years.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779073
    VIRIN: 201229-F-GF466-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124207
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux

