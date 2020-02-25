Soldiers from Zutendaal, Belgium, assisted in the exercise Defender Europe 20, February 25, 2020. Defender Europe 20 is the largest movement of U.S. based forces in 25 years.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779073
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-GF466-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124207
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defender Europe 20, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT