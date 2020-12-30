RSS Akron's Sgt. Jared Armstrong: Career Talk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779070" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jared Armstrong, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Akron, Ohio, talks about what separates the United States Marine Corps from other branches and the different careers the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)