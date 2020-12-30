Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Two Year Review

    PUERTO RICO

    12.30.2020

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Join us as we take a look at all of the Puerto Rico National Guard accomplishments from both 2019 and 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779033
    VIRIN: 201230-D-UP252-203
    Filename: DOD_108123818
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG Two Year Review, by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    puerto rico national guard
    air
    state
    prng
    army
    josue rivera

