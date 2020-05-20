Hidden Heroes NAS Naples Transportation

NSA Naples Bus Driver Giuseppe Fresegna talks about his experience as an essential worker during the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779027
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-FB655-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108123800
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
