Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hidden Heroes NAS Naples Transportation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NSA Naples Bus Driver Giuseppe Fresegna talks about his experience as an essential worker during the pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 09:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779027
    VIRIN: 200520-N-FB655-1004
    Filename: DOD_108123800
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hidden Heroes NAS Naples Transportation, by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNE-CNA-C6F
    NRNPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT