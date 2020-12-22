201222-A-FC661-1001 BAHRAIN (Dec. 22, 2020) Soldiers assigned to 831st Transportation Battalion participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Dec. 22. The ACFT is the Army's new physical fitness test that assesses a Soldier's overall physical readiness to face the demands of combat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 06:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779024
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-FC661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123759
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 831st Transportation Battalion ACFT, by SPC Joshua DuRant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT