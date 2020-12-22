Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    831st Transportation Battalion ACFT

    BAHRAIN

    12.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua DuRant 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201222-A-FC661-1001 BAHRAIN (Dec. 22, 2020) Soldiers assigned to 831st Transportation Battalion participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Dec. 22. The ACFT is the Army's new physical fitness test that assesses a Soldier's overall physical readiness to face the demands of combat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779024
    VIRIN: 201222-A-FC661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123759
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 831st Transportation Battalion ACFT, by SPC Joshua DuRant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    595th Transportation Brigade
    831st Transportation Battalion
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

