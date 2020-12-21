Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mentoring Soldiers

    KUWAIT

    12.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Task Force Spartan

    Alpha Battery 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade was in the field for Training Exercise Diamond Tempest in Kuwait Dec. 12, 2020. Staff Sgt. Dwayne Chatman is a 13M, a Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator (MLRS), and he says firing rockets is fun but he loves being a mentor to his soldiers.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 05:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779018
    VIRIN: 201221-A-OE086-850
    Filename: DOD_108123741
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KW
    Hometown: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Task Force Spartan
    Kuwait
    Sgt. Sam DeLeon
    75th F.A.B.
    Staff Sgt. Dwayne Chatman

