Mentoring Soldiers

Alpha Battery 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade was in the field for Training Exercise Diamond Tempest in Kuwait Dec. 12, 2020. Staff Sgt. Dwayne Chatman is a 13M, a Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator (MLRS), and he says firing rockets is fun but he loves being a mentor to his soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 05:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779018
|VIRIN:
|201221-A-OE086-850
|Filename:
|DOD_108123741
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|JOHNSTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
