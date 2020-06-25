Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200625-DGU-PACUP-Assembly for Social Justice

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu community held an event to acknowledge and reflect on the recent social injustices in America following the murder of George Floyd.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020
    Daegu
    unity
    Garrison
    assembly
    Army
    George Floyd
    social justice

