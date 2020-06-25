200625-DGU-PACUP-Assembly for Social Justice

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu community held an event to acknowledge and reflect on the recent social injustices in America following the murder of George Floyd.
|06.25.2020
|12.30.2020 03:09
|Package
|779009
|200625-N-LD343-773
|DOD_108123658
|00:01:00
|27, KR
|2
|2
