U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office (PMO), Military Police and Special Reaction Team (SRT) conduct a breaching and clearing training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 18, 2020. SRT is a team of military policemen specially trained to handle situations such as terrorist attacks, hostage situations, barricaded incidents, and special guest protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 01:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779001
|VIRIN:
|201218-M-ZL960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123616
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Unit Feature: SRT, by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
