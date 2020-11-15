201115-N-NO803-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 15, 2020) A video compilation highlighting USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departments and demonstrating the firepower of the USS Nimitz and Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG 11). Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Aria of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.(U.S. Navy Video by USS Nimitz Media Department)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778997
|VIRIN:
|201115-N-NO803-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123588
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz On Air, by PO2 Dale Cornelison, PO3 Keenan Daniels, PO3 Alison Hummel and PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
