Nimitz on Air

201115-N-NO803-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 15, 2020) A video compilation highlighting USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departments and demonstrating the firepower of the USS Nimitz and Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG 11). Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Aria of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.(U.S. Navy Video by USS Nimitz Media Department)