201212-N-OT328-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 12, 2020) A video animation used for a cyber security multimedia video. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778995
|VIRIN:
|201212-N-OT328-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108123584
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cyber Animation, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
