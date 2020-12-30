Take a look back at an incredible 2020 as the Navy’s forward-deployed amphibious flagship operated wherever international law allows, alongside partners and allies, to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778990
|VIRIN:
|201230-N-RU810-692
|Filename:
|DOD_108123543
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Year in Review 2020, by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT