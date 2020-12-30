Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Year in Review 2020

    JAPAN

    12.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Take a look back at an incredible 2020 as the Navy’s forward-deployed amphibious flagship operated wherever international law allows, alongside partners and allies, to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778990
    VIRIN: 201230-N-RU810-692
    Filename: DOD_108123543
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JP

    forward-deployed
    year in review
    USS America
    2020
    Indo-Pacific

