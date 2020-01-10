Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201001-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct 01, 2020) A suicide awareness spot highlighting the importance of suicide awareness. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778982
    VIRIN: 201001-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123533
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    suicide
    Carrier
    Deployment

