201001-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct 01, 2020) A suicide awareness spot highlighting the importance of suicide awareness. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778982
|VIRIN:
|201001-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123533
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Awareness, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
