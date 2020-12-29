Kadena AB COVID-19 Vaccinations B Roll

18th Medical Group provides vaccinations to service members to improve mission readiness, Dec. 30, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. Medical personnel safely distribute vaccinations while adhering to CDC guidelines. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
