    Kadena AB COVID-19 Vaccinations B Roll

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    18th Medical Group provides vaccinations to service members to improve mission readiness, Dec. 30, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. Medical personnel safely distribute vaccinations while adhering to CDC guidelines. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778980
    VIRIN: 201229-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123515
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB COVID-19 Vaccinations B Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DoD
    Vaccine
    KAB
    COVID-19

