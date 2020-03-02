Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Visits Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Madrigal 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200203-N-ZR324-1000 PACIFIC OCEAN (FEB. 03, 2020) Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick visits the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778977
    VIRIN: 200203-N-ZR324-1000
    Filename: DOD_108123496
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    General
    Nimitz
    NAVY
    Aircraft
    Flight
    Air Force

