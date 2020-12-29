USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 29, 2020. The hospital is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the vaccine's initial worldwide distribution. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong and Spc. Dominique Crittenden)