    COVID-19 Initial Administration Personnel Interviews

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members participating in administration of the incipient COVID-19 vaccine speak on the event December 28-29, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.

    Contributors: SFC Joseph Moore, SGT Lawrence Wong, SPC Erin Conway, SPC Dominique Crittenden

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 23:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 778968
    VIRIN: 201228-A-JI367-001
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108123472
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: 41, KR

    This work, COVID-19 Initial Administration Personnel Interviews, by SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ows
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #ProtectTheForce
    warp speed
    covid19vaccine
    coronavirus vaccine
    COVIDVaccineKorea
    #InjectToProtect

