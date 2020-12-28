Service members participating in administration of the incipient COVID-19 vaccine speak on the event December 28-29, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.
Contributors: SFC Joseph Moore, SGT Lawrence Wong, SPC Erin Conway, SPC Dominique Crittenden
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 23:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|778968
|VIRIN:
|201228-A-JI367-001
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108123472
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, COVID-19 Initial Administration Personnel Interviews, by SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT