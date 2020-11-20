Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Nimitz participates in Exercise Malabar 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201120-N-VW723-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2020) Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, the Indian Navy, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the United States Navy participate in Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 23:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778966
    VIRIN: 201120-N-VW723-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123470
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz participates in Exercise Malabar 2020, by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Nimitz
    Indian Navy
    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Exercise Malabar
    HSC-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT