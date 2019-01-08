Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor gives Information about the Navy Cash Card Program

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.01.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200817-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 17, 2020) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class William Banks, gives information and answers pertaining to the Navy Cash Card Program aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. . (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2019
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 22:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778959
    VIRIN: 200817-N-VW723-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123457
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    Personnel Specialist
    Navy Cash Card

