200817-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 17, 2020) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class William Banks, gives information and answers pertaining to the Navy Cash Card Program aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. . (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 22:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778959
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-VW723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123457
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor gives Information about the Navy Cash Card Program, by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
