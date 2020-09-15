Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200915-N-CJ362-0002

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (September 15, 2020) A social media video made to depict the delivery of the MQ-8C Firescout to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22. HSC-22 is the first HSC squadron on the East Coast to operate all three systems. They are responsible for manning, training and equipping personnel to operate the MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-8B Firescout and MQ-8C Firescout. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 20:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 778953
    VIRIN: 200915-N-CJ362-0002
    Filename: DOD_108123381
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200915-N-CJ362-0002, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-22
    AIRLANT
    Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic
    CNAL
    MQ-8C Firescout

