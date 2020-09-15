200915-N-CJ362-0002

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778953" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (September 15, 2020) A social media video made to depict the delivery of the MQ-8C Firescout to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22. HSC-22 is the first HSC squadron on the East Coast to operate all three systems. They are responsible for manning, training and equipping personnel to operate the MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-8B Firescout and MQ-8C Firescout. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)