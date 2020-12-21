301 FW thanks the DFW community

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301 FW Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo thank community partners, honorary commanders and civic leaders from the DFW area for their support of all the wing's Reserve Citizen Airmen throughout 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    AFRC
    301 FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #ReserveResilient
    COVID-19
    DFW thank you

