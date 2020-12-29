Members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Space Force participate in Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 alongside industry partners in a joint environment at various locations across the United States. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 15:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|778919
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122898
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together (short version), by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
