    ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together (short version)

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Space Force participate in Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 alongside industry partners in a joint environment at various locations across the United States. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 15:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 778919
    VIRIN: 201229-F-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_108122898
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together (short version), by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

