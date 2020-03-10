Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer Wheeler's Personal Battle

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Stamer 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 3, 2020) - Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Wheeler, avionics officer for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washingon, shares his personal battle. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778913
    VIRIN: 201003-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_108122745
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer Wheeler's Personal Battle, by PO3 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    Flight Deck
    Spirit of Freedom
    USS George Washington

