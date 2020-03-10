NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 3, 2020) - Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Wheeler, avionics officer for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washingon, shares his personal battle. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778913
|VIRIN:
|201003-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122745
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer Wheeler's Personal Battle, by PO3 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
