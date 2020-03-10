Chief Warrant Officer Wheeler's Personal Battle

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 3, 2020) - Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Wheeler, avionics officer for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washingon, shares his personal battle. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)