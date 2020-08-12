Celebrating 20 years of IHS: How did International Health Specialists experience impact your career?

The International Health Specialist Program has led global health engagements for the past 20 years. The capabilities developed during these engagements continue to be utilized in real world scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778908
|Filename:
|DOD_108122681
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
