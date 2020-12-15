Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year In Review

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Colonel Mentzer and CMSgt Morgan look back at all of the accomplishments of 2020 and wish a happy holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 14:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778899
    VIRIN: 201215-F-NC309-850
    Filename: DOD_108122620
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year In Review, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Maxwell AFB

