Waiting long on the COVID Triage Line? In part two of our series, learn how to use the #PatientPortal at www.tricareonline.com. It is an easy & convenient place to complete #COVID19 screening questions, get an appointment for testing and access test results — all in one place!
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778894
|VIRIN:
|201229-A-LG549-880
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108122485
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH video explains how to complete a COVID screening on TRICARE Online, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
