Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BACH video explains how to complete a COVID screening on TRICARE Online

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Waiting long on the COVID Triage Line? In part two of our series, learn how to use the #PatientPortal at www.tricareonline.com. It is an easy & convenient place to complete #COVID19 screening questions, get an appointment for testing and access test results — all in one place!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778894
    VIRIN: 201229-A-LG549-880
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108122485
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH video explains how to complete a COVID screening on TRICARE Online, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    BACH

    beneficiary

    Military Health System

    TRICARE

    MEDCOM

    Army Medicine

    DHA

    Secure messaging

    TOL

    COVID

    Blanchfieid

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    RHCA
    Blanchfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT