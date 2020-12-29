Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH video series explains TRICARE Online enrollment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Learn more about using TRICARE Online. In this first of three videos, using TRICARE secure online patient services begins with creating a DS logon account through the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC).

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778888
    VIRIN: 201229-A-LG549-859
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108122433
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, BACH video series explains TRICARE Online enrollment, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BACH

    TOL

    Tricare online

    blanchfield

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    RHC-A
    Blanchfield

