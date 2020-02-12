Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chaplain Jonathan Wade, 96th Test Wing chaplain, conduct Eglin Air Force Base's annual tree lighting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, 96th Test Wing holiday tree lighting ceremony, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
