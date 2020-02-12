Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    96th Test Wing holiday tree lighting ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chaplain Jonathan Wade, 96th Test Wing chaplain, conduct Eglin Air Force Base's annual tree lighting ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778883
    VIRIN: 201202-F-DH002-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108122360
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Test Wing holiday tree lighting ceremony, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas Tree
    96th Test Wing
    96th Test Wing Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT