96th Medical Group administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline hospital workers
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|778882
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-DH002-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108122358
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Medical Group administers first COVID-19 vaccines, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT