Deploying as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment, the contingent of F-16s and support personnel rapidly integrate into theater air training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions in support of U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Central Command priorities. The dynamic deployment highlights the Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward.)