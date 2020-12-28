Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Force Employment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Deploying as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment, the contingent of F-16s and support personnel rapidly integrate into theater air training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions in support of U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Central Command priorities. The dynamic deployment highlights the Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward.)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778870
    VIRIN: 201228-F-XN348-9001
    Filename: DOD_108122243
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Force Employment, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
