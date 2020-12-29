Holiday Season: Stand the Watch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778857" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we celebrate this season, let us pause and remember the people we are thankful for. At Military Sealift Command, we are thankful for those who stand the watch, brave the seas and keep us safe.