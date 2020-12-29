As we celebrate this season, let us pause and remember the people we are thankful for. At Military Sealift Command, we are thankful for those who stand the watch, brave the seas and keep us safe.
|12.29.2020
|12.29.2020 08:46
|Commercials
|778857
|201229-N-OI330-193
|1
|DOD_108122086
|00:00:59
|NAPLES, IT
|2
|2
This work, Holiday Season: Stand the Watch, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
