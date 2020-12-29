Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Udeid Air Base hot refuels aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR

    QATAR

    12.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen stationed at Al Udeid Air Base perform hot refueling operations on multiple types of aircraft. With engines still running, crews can refuel an aircraft allowing for rapid redeployment into the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Al Udeid AB is capable of 24-hour hot-pit refueling operations on multiple types of aircraft that rotate through the base. Hot refueling means increased reliability of aircraft in a combat environment, as it maintains clean electrical power and a steady air flow to restart the other engines should one be damaged. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 07:49
