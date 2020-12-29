Al Udeid Air Base hot refuels aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen stationed at Al Udeid Air Base perform hot refueling operations on multiple types of aircraft. With engines still running, crews can refuel an aircraft allowing for rapid redeployment into the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Al Udeid AB is capable of 24-hour hot-pit refueling operations on multiple types of aircraft that rotate through the base. Hot refueling means increased reliability of aircraft in a combat environment, as it maintains clean electrical power and a steady air flow to restart the other engines should one be damaged. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)