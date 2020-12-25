Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Motorifle Brigade finishes their week long final training excercise Dec 21-25 in Lviv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 05:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778846
|VIRIN:
|201225-A-BO958-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108122003
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ukraines 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts final training exercise, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
