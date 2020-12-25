Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraines 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts final training exercise

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Motorifle Brigade finishes their week long final training excercise Dec 21-25 in Lviv, Ukraine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778846
    VIRIN: 201225-A-BO958-809
    Filename: DOD_108122003
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraines 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts final training exercise, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    PartnerStrong
    SupportUkraine

