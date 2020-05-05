Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 5, 2020) — A video updating Sailors and civilians on the progress of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) recovery from it’s COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Melvin Robyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 02:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778833
    VIRIN: 200505-N-FP690-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121839
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT