NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 5, 2020) — A video updating Sailors and civilians on the progress of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) recovery from it’s COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Melvin Robyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778833
|VIRIN:
|200505-N-FP690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121839
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
