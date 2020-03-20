Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 20, 2020) — A video spot promoting the proper use of ship’s laundry aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Robyn Melvin)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 02:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778832
    VIRIN: 200320-N-FP690-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121832
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Martin Luther King
    Aircraft Carrier

