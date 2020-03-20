PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 20, 2020) — A video spot promoting the proper use of ship’s laundry aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Robyn Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778832
|VIRIN:
|200320-N-FP690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121832
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
