USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. service members stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 29, 2020. The hospital is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the vaccine's initial worldwide distribution. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong and Spc. Dominique Crittenden)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778828
|VIRIN:
|201229-A-JI367-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121827
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Hometown:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Hometown:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
