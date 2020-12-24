PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sailors attend evening religious services aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Dec. 24, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Midnight Mass, by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
