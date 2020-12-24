Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Midnight Mass

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.24.2020

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sailors attend evening religious services aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Dec. 24, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778792
    VIRIN: 201225-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121666
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Midnight Mass, by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Midnight Mass
    Holidays CVN71

