Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2020) —U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Marie Louis explains the purpose of the different Combat Systems departments aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 21:31
    Category:
    Video ID: 778760
    VIRIN: 200624-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121571
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT