PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2020) —U.S. Navy Lt. Taylor Barrett explains the purpose carrier qualifications and experience as a Navy pilot. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 21:31
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778759
|VIRIN:
|200530-N-KB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121570
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT