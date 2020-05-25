Philippine Sea (May 25, 2020) —The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts carrier qualifications in the Philippine Sea May 25, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 21:29
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778758
|VIRIN:
|200525-N-KB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121569
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
