    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2020

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    Philippine Sea (May 25, 2020) —The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts carrier qualifications in the Philippine Sea May 25, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 21:29
    Category:
    Video ID: 778758
    VIRIN: 200525-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121569
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

