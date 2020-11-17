"Physical Fitness" is part of the Virginia Air National Guard's "Quick Tips to Resiliency" video series and aligns with the 192nd Wing director of psychological health's initiative to facilitate resiliency improvement training for personal and unit combat readiness. ANG members are faced with a number of unique challenges during their military career that may affect their families, jobs and local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 21:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778731
|VIRIN:
|201228-Z-PZ006-002
|PIN:
|616744
|Filename:
|DOD_108121265
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Quick Tips to Resiliency: Physical Fitness, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT