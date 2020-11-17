Quick Tips to Resiliency: Physical Fitness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778731" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Physical Fitness" is part of the Virginia Air National Guard's "Quick Tips to Resiliency" video series and aligns with the 192nd Wing director of psychological health's initiative to facilitate resiliency improvement training for personal and unit combat readiness. ANG members are faced with a number of unique challenges during their military career that may affect their families, jobs and local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)