    Quick Tips to Resiliency: Physical Fitness

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    "Physical Fitness" is part of the Virginia Air National Guard's "Quick Tips to Resiliency" video series and aligns with the 192nd Wing director of psychological health's initiative to facilitate resiliency improvement training for personal and unit combat readiness. ANG members are faced with a number of unique challenges during their military career that may affect their families, jobs and local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 21:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778731
    VIRIN: 201228-Z-PZ006-002
    PIN: 616744
    Filename: DOD_108121265
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Mental Health
    Physical Fitness
    Virginia
    ANG
    Resilience
    Resiliency Training
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Mental Fitness
    Airman and Family Readiness
    DPH
    Director of Psychological Health
    Lucretia Cunningham
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    Quick Tips to Resiliency

