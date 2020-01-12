The International Health Specialist Program has led global health engagements for the past 20 years. The capabilities developed during these engagements continue to be utilized in real world scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778720
|Filename:
|DOD_108121041
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Anniversary of the International Health Specialist Program: Kazakhstan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT